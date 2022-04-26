$537.74 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post sales of $537.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $531.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.56 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $100,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.32. 577,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,816.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.