73,855 Shares in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,656. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

