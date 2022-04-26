88mph Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.86 or 0.00036608 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $316,056.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 88mph has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00103571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

