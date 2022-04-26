97,924 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly makes up about 2.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 21.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XDSQ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XDSQ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

