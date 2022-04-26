AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,751,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,062 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $237,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

