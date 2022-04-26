Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

