Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.86

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 84689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

AHEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 42 to CHF 38 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.03.

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -206.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -390.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

