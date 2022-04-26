Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $25.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 16.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,004. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48.

