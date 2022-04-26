Advisory Services & Investments LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 582,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

