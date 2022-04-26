Advisory Services & Investments LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. 12,016,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,396. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

