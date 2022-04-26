Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.58. 21,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.23 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.