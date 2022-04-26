Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,730. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.23 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.