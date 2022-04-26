Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.63. 981,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.90. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

