Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.63. The company had a trading volume of 988,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,392. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.