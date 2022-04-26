Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €143.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €143.07 ($153.84).

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($137.63) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR traded down €1.66 ($1.78) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €103.00 ($110.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.19.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.