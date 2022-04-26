Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.65 million.Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.89. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

