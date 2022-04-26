Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.33

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.33, but opened at $80.87. Albany International shares last traded at $78.21, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

