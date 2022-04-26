Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

ALLE traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $115.30. 15,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

