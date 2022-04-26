Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMTB. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

