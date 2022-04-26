American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

