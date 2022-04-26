American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.