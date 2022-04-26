Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $280.96, but opened at $272.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $270.62, with a volume of 3,376 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

