Ames National Co. (ATLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of ATLO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.13.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Ames National (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.