Ames National Co. (ATLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

