Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.48. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BLDR stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 23,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

