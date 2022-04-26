Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 559,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

