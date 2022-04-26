Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.21. 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,309. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

