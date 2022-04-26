Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.44. 749,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,259. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

