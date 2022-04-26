Analysts Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,123. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

