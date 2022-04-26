Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,186. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

