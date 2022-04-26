Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.59. 1,049,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

