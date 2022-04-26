Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $226.93

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.93.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.28. 2,174,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.57.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $14,698,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 118,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

