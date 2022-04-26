Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $32.70

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

