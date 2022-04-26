Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $277.57

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.30. 294,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $262.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

