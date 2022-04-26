Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $15.67

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CLDT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

