Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $47.60

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,116. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

