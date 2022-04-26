Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $20.71

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 4,658,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,504. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,911,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $29,296,301. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

