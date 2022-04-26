Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Price Target at $17.67

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVG. StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,236,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

