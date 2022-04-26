Analysts Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT at $32.50

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 520,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,184. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 20.51 and a quick ratio of 20.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.