Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,935. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

