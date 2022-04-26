APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 987,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in APi Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.