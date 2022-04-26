Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $22.95 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00177737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00036580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00386097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

