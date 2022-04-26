Arbidex Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market cap of $36,950.57 and $733.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

