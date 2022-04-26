ArGo Market Cap Reaches $262,546.76 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $262,546.76 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

