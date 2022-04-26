Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $86.96 and last traded at $88.36. Approximately 369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 432,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.