Asset Planning Corporation Has $4.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Planning Corporation reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 444,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

