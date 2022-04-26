Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.58. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 2,007 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
