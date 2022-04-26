Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.58. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 2,007 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

