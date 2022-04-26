Autonio Price Tops $0.0170 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $109,669.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.07381616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

