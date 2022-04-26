Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avaya traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 1,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,232,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $16,824,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

