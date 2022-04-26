Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $168.69, but opened at $180.26. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $177.14, with a volume of 2,292 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.23.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

