Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.450-$9.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.58.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $172.24. 14,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,406. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after buying an additional 151,324 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

